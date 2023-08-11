The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Down 75.8% in July

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGABL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 29,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,746. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

