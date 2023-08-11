Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $12.62 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

