Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $12.62 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $15.21.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.