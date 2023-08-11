TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.18. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 1,957,022 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

