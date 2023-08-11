TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.84.

TFI International stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.53. 9,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,534. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. TFI International has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $133.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

