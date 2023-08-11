Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 2,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.