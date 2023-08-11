Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion and approximately $17.44 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,684,257,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,533,427,826 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
