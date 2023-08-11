Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $66.00 at Craig Hallum

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 1,753,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 369,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.