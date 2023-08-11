Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $46.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

