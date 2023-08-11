TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of TELUS worth $44,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 9.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of TELUS by 55.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

