Telsey Advisory Group Trims BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Target Price to $8.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRCC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $843.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.42. BRC has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

