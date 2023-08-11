Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TDS traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 2,203,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,917. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.12. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.