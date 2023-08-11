Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up 2.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.5 %

Teleflex stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.85. 200,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.