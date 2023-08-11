Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.69. 60,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,371. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

