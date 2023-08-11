Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Techtronic Industries Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.5533 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.