Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5877 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Techtronic Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Techtronic Industries stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Techtronic Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

