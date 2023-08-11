Team Hewins LLC Buys 121 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Team Hewins LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,534,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.