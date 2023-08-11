Team Hewins LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after buying an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. 1,391,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,246. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

