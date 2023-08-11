TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pariax LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $254.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.