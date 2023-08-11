Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.92 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

