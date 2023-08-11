Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.93. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 479,595 shares traded.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 21.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $700.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.73.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.