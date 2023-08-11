Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading Up 2.8%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.16 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 53.70, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 million, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

