Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $140.20. 1,398,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,037. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

