Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $1,571,901.60 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Charles Kane sold 31,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,571,901.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Symbotic Stock Up 2.4 %

SYM stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.95. 999,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.55. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Symbotic from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

