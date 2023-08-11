Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 1,398,758 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,398,758 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 3.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Salesforce worth $515,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.