Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.20

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 64.30 ($0.82), with a volume of 470573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.70 ($0.83).

Superdry Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The company has a market capitalization of £63.51 million, a P/E ratio of 740.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Superdry alerts:

Insider Transactions at Superdry

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £276,500 ($353,354.63). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,279,875 shares of company stock worth $180,110,125. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Superdry

Superdry plc design, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.