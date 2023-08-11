Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Down 45.8% in July

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.32. Sumco has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $831.43 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumco will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

