Substratum Trading Down 33.1% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $8.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013910 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,407.88 or 0.99989921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036114 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

