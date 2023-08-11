StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 22.2% Higher

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 234,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 115,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
StrikePoint Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68.
About StrikePoint Gold
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
Featured Articles
