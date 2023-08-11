Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of HNDL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 369,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,339. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,048.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 150.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

