Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, reports. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Stratasys updated its FY23 guidance to $0.12 to $0.24 EPS.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.76. 79,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,454. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $8,760,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $10,325,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

