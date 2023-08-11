StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP remained flat at $104.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,440,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Further Reading

