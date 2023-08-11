Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $52.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.45. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

