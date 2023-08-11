Stifel Nicolaus Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $123.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8 %

IFF opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $125.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

