Stifel Nicolaus Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $34.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.54 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,017,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

