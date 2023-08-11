Stifel Nicolaus Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$39.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keyera

Keyera Stock Performance

Keyera Company Profile

Shares of KEYUF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.