Stifel Nicolaus Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $191.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.80.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $172.98. 2,308,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $178.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

