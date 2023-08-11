Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$97.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.56.

TSE CNQ opened at C$82.64 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$61.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.87.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

