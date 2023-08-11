Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$15.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIRDF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Bird Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

BIRDF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 4,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

