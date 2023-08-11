Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 451,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $312.36 million, a P/E ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 0.76. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

