Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,156. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,834 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,044,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

