Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE SJ opened at C$67.67 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$37.45 and a 52 week high of C$70.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.