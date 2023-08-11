Status Price Tops $0.0258 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Status has a market capitalization of $99.51 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013910 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,407.88 or 0.99989921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,331,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,331,334.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02573197 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,001,955.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.