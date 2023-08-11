Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,212. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.15. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

