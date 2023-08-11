SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

STEW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.66. 54,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,555. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $2,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $999,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $933,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 243.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

