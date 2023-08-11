Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $38.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Get Squarespace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SQSP

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 461,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,233. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.40. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,230. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,504,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 266.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.