Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.03.

Splunk Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $710,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

