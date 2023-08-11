Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

