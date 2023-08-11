SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 436,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

