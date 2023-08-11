SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.