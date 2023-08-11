SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.34. 43,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 68,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

